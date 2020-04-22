Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,995 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.76% of Nordstrom worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 61,180.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE:JWN opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JWN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.