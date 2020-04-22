Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Lifted by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,372,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $337.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

