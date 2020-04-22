NuBits Market Capitalization Reaches $517,347.82 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, NuBits has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $517,347.82 and $165.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.02709438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00219562 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

