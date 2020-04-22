Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Nucor were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1,328.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 53,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. 1,602,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,005. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

