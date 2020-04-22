NuShares Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. NuShares has a market capitalization of $622,721.17 and approximately $303.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00019183 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005836 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

