NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 33.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA by 31.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $16.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,080,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827,864. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.51 and its 200 day moving average is $235.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

