Nxt Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Nxt has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and $1.80 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nxt has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, CoinEgg and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00019254 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013938 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00017239 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005835 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Indodax, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit, C-CEX, HitBTC, OKEx and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

