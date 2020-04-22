Obyte (GBYTE) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Obyte has a total market cap of $14.65 million and $5,033.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $19.66 or 0.00273973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.02709438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00219562 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,029 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

