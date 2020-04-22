Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,547 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

OXY opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

