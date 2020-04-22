Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.9% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 481,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after acquiring an additional 68,535 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.2% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.59. 338,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,995,503. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $210.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

