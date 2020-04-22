Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $47.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,259.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,193.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,315.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

