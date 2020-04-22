Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.32. 1,826,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,497,420. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

