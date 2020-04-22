OneRoot Network (RNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $755,804.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $755,804.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.69 or 0.04590841 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00067142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014058 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010282 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003340 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

