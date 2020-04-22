Opacity (OPQ) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $60,710.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.38 or 0.02709115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00220277 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00059213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

