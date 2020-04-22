Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lifted by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 60,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 143,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,484,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $216,757,000 after acquiring an additional 162,016 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,498,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $120,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,668,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,254,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

