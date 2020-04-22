Origin Sport (ORS) Tops One Day Volume of $2.09 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $967,521.44 and $2.09 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000172 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

