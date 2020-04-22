Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 227,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORRF opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

