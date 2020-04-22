PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 834,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,694. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

