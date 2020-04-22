PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $19.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. 99,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

