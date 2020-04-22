Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the quarter. Paramount Group makes up approximately 6.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH owned approximately 0.50% of Paramount Group worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,780,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 118,389 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,467,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 38,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 1,483,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

