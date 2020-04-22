Particl Price Reaches $0.32 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00004519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Particl has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $9,308.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Particl has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002467 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,595,085 coins and its circulating supply is 9,009,663 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.