Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8217 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.