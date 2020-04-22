Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after buying an additional 1,021,208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after buying an additional 793,883 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after buying an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,547,000 after purchasing an additional 400,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. 208,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

