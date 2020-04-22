PayBX Achieves Market Cap of $578,419.01 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One PayBX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $578,419.01 and approximately $1,709.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.18 or 0.04617828 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014039 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010185 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

PayBX Profile

AXPR is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 346,034,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,034,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io.

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

