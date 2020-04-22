Pelham Capital Ltd. Takes Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 891,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,789,000. FMC accounts for 10.5% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned 0.69% of FMC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in FMC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 571,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,845. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

