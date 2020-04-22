Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $3.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of CSPR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,098. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $126.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.