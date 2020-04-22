Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ: PFLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/17/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/10/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/10/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/4/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/29/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 18,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $86,098.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

