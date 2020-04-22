Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 431.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Perficient worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,396.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $623,193.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $245,569.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,792. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $999.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

