Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,045 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. 3,132,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.