Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 1,340,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pentair from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

