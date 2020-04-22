Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.34 Million in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,864,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average is $145.38. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.69.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

