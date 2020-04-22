Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 2.0% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,757.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total value of $697,904.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock traded up $12.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $684.79. 433,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,949. The business has a fifty day moving average of $614.88 and a 200 day moving average of $588.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $440.72 and a 12-month high of $698.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

