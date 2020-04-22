Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,900 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.68.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

