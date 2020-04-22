Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,755 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.7% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 425.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 308,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 249,564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 175,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 75.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 87,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 37,939 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 12,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. 20,074,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,863,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. The company has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

