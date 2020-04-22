Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 995 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 1.8% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.36. 528,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.25.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

