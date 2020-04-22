Pirate Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $154,872.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.02699530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00220389 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 154,341,641 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

