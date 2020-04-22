Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at SunTrust Banks

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

PAGP stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. 1,755,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at $27,828,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 37,037.0% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,009,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after buying an additional 8,985,183 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,312,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plains GP by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,202,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,475,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

