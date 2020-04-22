Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.23 million.Plexus also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.47. 299,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,695. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Plexus has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

