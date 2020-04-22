PopularCoin (POP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 57% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 73.7% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $49,036.99 and $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00588236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00044473 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005939 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007398 BTC.

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,009,686,947 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com.

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

