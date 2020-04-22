Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00

News headlines about Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Premier Foods earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS PFODF remained flat at $$0.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

