Primecoin (XPM) Tops One Day Volume of $3,790.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $678,600.82 and $3,790.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,502,658 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

