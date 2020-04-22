Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Short Interest Update

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCB opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Protective Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $124.43 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Protective Insurance by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Protective Insurance by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Protective Insurance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Protective Insurance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

