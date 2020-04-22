ProxyNode Price Up 23.1% This Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $57,493.68 and approximately $17.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.01131337 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050119 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00220675 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000704 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 161,837,429 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

