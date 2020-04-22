Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 152,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $47,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,659,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,011. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

