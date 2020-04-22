Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,383 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,703,000 after purchasing an additional 281,413 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after purchasing an additional 724,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $222,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

NYSE:PEG opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

