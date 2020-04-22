Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises approximately 2.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,425 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,793,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.01. 766,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.01. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.55.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

