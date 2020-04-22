PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Reaches $0.0016

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $408,238.01 and $60,302.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.02698531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00220668 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.