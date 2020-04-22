PumaPay Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $763,815.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.18 or 0.04617828 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014039 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010185 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,176,422,229 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coinall, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

