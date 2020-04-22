Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMX. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $118.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

CarMax stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 98,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,161. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $136,504,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,534,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CarMax by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,479,000 after purchasing an additional 256,851 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in CarMax by 735.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 263,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 231,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $17,414,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

