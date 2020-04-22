Qbao (QBT) Price Down 12% This Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, EXX and Allcoin. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $306,814.44 and $1,095.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qbao has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.